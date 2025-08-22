Inclement weather disrupts 9 domestic flights

MANILA – The inclement weather caused by Tropical Depression Isang disrupted nine flights on Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

Six Cebu Pacific flights were canceled:

* CEB506: Manila – Tuguegarao

* CEB507: Tuguegarao – Manila

* CEB508: Manila – Tuguegarao

* CEB509: Tuguegarao – Manila

* CEB196: Manila – Cauayan

* CEB197: Cauayan – Manila

CAAP also reported the following diverted flights:

PAL Express

* GAP2957: Manila – Cotabato

- diverted back to Manila

* GAP2963: Manila – Busuanga

- diverted back to Manila

CebGo

* SRQ6068: Mactan – Busuanga

- diverted back to Mactan

The nine disrupted flights affected 1,019 passengers, CAAP said.

As of 1 p.m., Isang was located in the vicinity of Maddela, Quirino province.

Isang and the southwest monsoon were forecast to bring heavy rains and strong winds in several areas across Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. (PNA)