Incumbent SK officials qualified for BSKE 2026 reelection

INCUMBENT Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials are eligible to seek reelection in the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

"INCUMBENT SK officials elected during the October 30, 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections may seek re-election to the same position in the November 2, 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, provided that they possess all the required qualifications and are not subject to any disqualification at the time of filing of their Certificates of Candidacy (COC)," the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said via Resolution 11207.

The Comelec said the transitory provisions of Republic Act (RA) 12232 do not cover incumbent SK officials.

"No elective Sangguniang Kabataan official shall serve for more than one term in the same position," the Comelec said.

On the other hand, the commission said incumbent barangay officials currently serving their third consecutive terms are not eligible for reelection.

"Incumbent elective barangay officials serving their third consecutive term in the same position shall not be eligible to run for the same position in the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections," the Comelec said through Resolution 11207.

The poll body noted a three-term limit for barangay officials under RA 12232.

"No elective barangay official shall serve for more than three consecutive terms in the same position," the Comelec said.

The period to file COCs for the BSKE is from September 28 to October 5, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)