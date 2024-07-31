inDrive’s post-Carina initiatives benefit partner drivers, Sitio San Roque community

AFTER Super Typhoon Carina affected the lives of 1.3 million Filipinos, global ride-hailing app inDrive heeded the call of the times to organize a flood assistance program for its partner drivers and a local community outreach.

In the spirit of “Bayanihan,” inDrive provided drivers and the community with financial assistance and food packs, which amounted to more than P233,910, to help ease the burden brought by the typhoon.

“inDrive takes pride in the fact that we are a people-driven company,” said Afanasii Petrov, inDrive’s Business Development manager for Southeast Asia Macroregion, APAC.

“With Carina’s damage affecting multiple parts of the Philippines, we believe our flood assistance program and community outreach is our way of staying true to our company’s principles,” Petrov added.

Helping inDrive’s partner drivers recover from Carina’s effects

As part of inDrive’s flood assistance program, the company provided 39 active partner drivers with financial assistance for their daily boundaries. This way, inDrive can help compensate for their lost income during the flooding brought about by Super Typhoon Carina.

Additionally, 278 drivers received food packs consisting of rice, canned goods, noodles, coffee, and sugar.

“In times of disaster, it’s important that we band together as one and emulate the bayanihan spirit,” said Randy Angustia, inDrive Driver Acquisition specialist. “We cannot do the work we do without our partner drivers. Hence, we must do whatever it takes to help them bounce back from Super Typhoon Carina.”

Going above and beyond with inDrive’s community feeding program

inDrive’s commitment goes beyond helping its associates as the platform collaborated with local transport group Laban TNVS and labor rights group Defend Jobs Philippines for an outreach program at Sitio San Roque in Quezon City, one of the local communities greatly affected by the super typhoon.

On top of this was the feeding program, with food and drinks prepared by Botchog Crispy Pata Atbp. These efforts aimed to assist typhoon victims, as well as build an enjoyable fellowship within the community.

Dozens of volunteers gathered to participate in this joint community feeding program — an exemplification of inDrive’s cooperation with advocacy groups and its ability to bolster fellow citizens into social action.

Laban TNVS President Jun De Leon is especially grateful for inDrive’s continued collaboration with the group, saying, “Our partnership with inDrive goes beyond empowering the Transport Network Vehicle Services sector. Together, we can boost our initiatives to serve the local community at large.”

inDrive’s post Super Typhoon Carina initiative is the company’s first local outreach program since it resumed operations in the Philippines last month. The platform has been dedicated to driving change in communities worldwide by empowering people since its 2013 launch.

inDrive is currently involved in seven other global outreach programs spanning 21 countries. (PR)