Infectious disease expert backs Senate leptospirosis probe

INFECTIOUS disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante on Monday, August 18, 2025, expressed support for the call for a Senate inquiry into the recent surge in leptospirosis cases in the country.

In a text message, Solante said he believes that a legislative inquiry can help address the recurring problem of leptospirosis.

“Let them investigate... That problem keeps coming back every year,” Solante said.

Earlier, Senator Raffy Tulfo filed Senate Resolution No. 75, seeking to investigate the rise of leptospirosis cases in flood-prone areas in the country.

Tulfo underscored the need for the government to establish a comprehensive strategic mapping system to identify barangays or areas with high incidences of leptospirosis.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health, a total of 3,752 leptospirosis cases were recorded from June 8 to August 14. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)