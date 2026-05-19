Infectious disease expert: PH ready for ebola threat

INFECTIOUS disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante said Tuesday, May 19, 2026, that the Philippines is prepared to face the threat of the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, which has been declared as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

In a television interview, Solante said the Philippines has the capacity to handle such a health threat as seen during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"For me, we are ready because we have overcome Covid-19 and other outbreaks. There are many lessons learned that would come in a handy for this outbreak," said Solante.

"There is border control, such as checking for symptoms and the country of origin of passengers," he added.

Asked if he sees the need for the imposition of travel restrictions similar to the Covid-19 pandemic, Solante answered in the negative.

"Screening upon arrival in the Philippines is better rather than restrictions to travel to these affected countries," said Solante.

For its part, the Department of Health (DOH) has ordered the heightening of screening of travelers in the country's borders.

In a video message, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) has been directed to enhance its border screening activities.

"The Bureau of Quarantine is on alert at airports and seaports for border control in accordance with proper health surveillance procedures," said Herbosa.

"We are heightening our surveillance efforts in our borders to make sure the Ebola virus does not enter our country," he added.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a PHEIC over the Bundibugyo ebolavirus spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

However, the WHO said the PHEIC does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)