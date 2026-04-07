Inflation surges to 4.1% in March 2026

THE Philippines’ inflation rate sharply accelerated to 4.1 percent in March 2026, amid the surge of fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country’s March 2026 inflation is almost double of the 2.4 percent inflation in February, bringing the first-quarter average inflation to 2.8 percent, significantly higher than the 1.8 percent recorded in March 2025.

The PSA attributed the March spike primarily to a sharp turnaround in transport costs, which posted a 9.9 percent annual increase from the 0.3 percent decline recorded in February.

Food prices also played a crucial role, with the food and non-alcoholic beverages index rising faster at 3.0 percent, up from 1.8 percent in the previous month.

Other sectors that registered faster price increases include:

* Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels: 4.5 percent

* Restaurants and accommodation services: 5.0 percent

* Recreation, sport and culture: 4.7 percent

* Alcoholic beverages and tobacco: 3.7 percent

* Health: 3.4 percent

The PSA identified three major contributors to the March inflation rate:

* Food and non-alcoholic beverages — accounting for 28.2 percent share (1.2 percentage points)

* Housing and utilities — 22.5 percent share (0.9 percentage point)

* Transport — 22.1 percent share (0.9 percentage point)

Together, these sectors made up the bulk of the inflationary pressure felt by Filipino households.

Food inflation at the national level also rose to 2.8 percent in March, from 1.6 percent in February.

The increase was largely driven by a 3.6 percent rise in rice prices, a significant rebound from the 3.4 percent decline recorded a month earlier.

Some food items showed easing price growth, including fish, dairy products, and ready-made food while meat and sugar continued to post annual declines.

In a statement, the Department of Economy Planning and Development (DepDev) has assured strategic, well-targeted, and time-bound government interventions to mitigate the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on households and key sectors of the economy particularly on fuel.

DepDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan cited the issuance and operationalization of Executive Order 110, or the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport or Uplift Committee, which aims to help the government identify these strategic measures.

In a bid to stabilize domestic fuel supply and ease transport costs, the government has already activated the emergency fuel procurement program, with 165.6 million liters of diesel secured for delivery through April.

Meanwhile, toll rebates for public utility vehicles and cargo trucks are being rolled out on major expressways.

The government also strengthened anti-hoarding guidelines to prevent artificial fuel shortages and maintain orderly distribution to protect consumers and ensure adequate food supply.

It also implemented targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors, such as public utility vehicle drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk through service contracting, cash assistance, and fuel subsidies.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of Filipinos abroad and to deploy timely and tangible solutions by providing critical support for the transport sector, commuters and industries, while simultaneously diversifying the energy mix,” said Balisacan.

“The government is firmly committed to ensuring the continuous delivery of services, even as we pursue decisive measures to enhance the resilience of our economy and institutions, carefully balancing short-term relief measures and longer-term considerations toward enabling the economy to recover high growth quickly,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)