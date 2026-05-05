Inflation surges to 7.2% in April, highest in over 3 years

INFLATION in the Philippines sharply accelerated to 7.2 percent in April 2026, up from 4.1 percent in March, marking the country’s fastest price growth since March 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The latest figure brings the year-to-date average inflation from January to April to 3.9 percent, significantly higher than the 1.4 percent recorded in April 2025.

National Statistician Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa said the 3.1 percent inflation increase from March to April 2026 is the highest since December 1993 to January 1994, wherein the month-on-month absolute increase was recorded at 5.4 percent.

The spike underscores mounting price pressures faced by Filipino households, particularly in essential goods such as food, transport, and utilities.

The PSA reported that the primary driver of April’s inflation was the faster increase in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose to 6.0 percent from 2.9 percent in March. This category alone accounted for 31.9 percent of the overall inflation, contributing 2.3 percentage points.

Transport costs also surged to 21.4 percent from 9.9 percent the previous month while housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels accelerated to 8.2 percent from 4.7 percent.

Combined, these three sectors made up more than 80 percent of the inflation rate.

Food inflation at the national level rose to 6.1 percent in April, more than double the 2.7 percent recorded in March. The increase was largely attributed to a sharp rise in rice prices, which jumped to 13.7 percent from 3.5 percent.

Other staple items also posted notable increases, including corn (21.0 percent), fish and seafood (9.4 percent), and vegetables (10.4 percent).

Cereals and cereal products, which include rice and corn, were the largest contributors to food inflation, accounting for more than half of the total.

In areas outside the National Capital Region, the Central Visayas region for the ninth consecutive month recorded the highest inflation rate at 10.8 percent, while the Negros Island Region registered the lowest inflation at 4.9 percent.

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) attributed the significant increase in the country’s inflation rate to the continued impact of the prolonged Middle East conflict which disrupts fuel supply chain.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan assured that the government is doing its best to cushion the effects of the tension in the region, particularly in tempering upward price pressures on food, energy, and transport, while ensuring the continued stability of domestic supply.

He also noted the provision of targeted support to vulnerable and affected sectors particularly the drivers, farmers and fisherfolk.

As of April 24, 2026, the DEPDev said 1.11 million drivers were given financial assistance.

As of April 27, 2026, there have also been 366,009 fuel subsidy recipients and 2.36 million commuters who were given 20 percent fare discounts.

Balisacan said financial assistance to farmers and fisherfolk is being extended through dedicated programs, including the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) suspension of loan repayments of up to one year under the Survival and Recovery Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council and the piloting of a lower-cost fertilization protocol to reduce reliance on urea, a key petroleum-based input in rice production.

“We remain committed to a whole-of-government approach in addressing the impact of the Middle East crisis. Our priority is to ensure stable fuel supply, manageable prices, and adequate protection for all sectors amid ongoing domestic and global challenges,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)