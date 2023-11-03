Influenza cases in PH up by 46%

AMID the flu season in the Philippines, the number of cases of influenza-like illnesses has increased by almost 50 percent, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on its latest surveillance report, there were a total of 158,307 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases from January 1 to October 14.

This is 46 percent higher than the 108,065 ILI cases recorded during the same period in 2022.

Having the highest ILI cases were Davao Region (23,665), Northern Mindanao (20,842), Central Visayas (20,160), and Calabarzon (17,341).

Seeing the biggest jump from the cases last year were Zamboanga Peninsula at 311 percent (1,853 to 7,622) and Central Visayas at 95 percent (10,323 to 20,160).

Nationwide, the DOH said there were a total of 222 deaths due to ILI recorded in 2023.

This is lower compared to the 415 ILI deaths that have been reported during the same period last year.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and the lungs.

To note, flu season in the Philippines coincides with the rainy season, or from June to December. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)