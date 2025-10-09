Infrastructure body urges DPWH to lower project approval limits

THE Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has recommended that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reduce the levels of authority (LOA) granted to its officials for the procurement of civil works projects to help curb corruption within the agency.

In a letter addressed to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, ICI Chairman and retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr. called for a 50 percent reduction in the LOA thresholds for approving civil works projects.

Under DPWH Department Order 195, series of 2022, issued under the leadership of then-Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the LOA thresholds for civil works procurement were raised from P100 million to P150 million at the district level and from P300 million to P400 million at the regional level.

The order was implemented mainly to ensure the highest efficiency in the implementation of the infrastructure projects relative to procurement.

“However, in the course of the Commission’s continuing investigation into anomalous flood control projects and corruption within the DPWH, it has come to our attention that the LOA for civil works procurement allowed under former Secretary Manuel Bonoan should be decreased by at least half,” Reyes said.

He said the ceiling for the LOA of the Regional Engineering Offices should be set to at least P200 million and P75 million for the District Engineering Offices.

“We urge that this recommendation of the Commission be immediately implemented,” Reyes said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. created the ICI through an executive order to conduct an in-depth investigation into the government’s infrastructure programs, particularly flood control projects allegedly used by corrupt officials to siphon public funds.

Marcos made the order in light of massive floodings in communities during a series of calamities, affecting and displacing thousands of families.

The President earlier revealed a “disturbing assessment” showing that of the P545 billion allocated for flood control projects, around 20 percent—or about P100 billion—was awarded to only 15 firms.

Marcos also personally inspected several substandard and non-existent flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)