Initial numbers show 76% voter turnout for BSKE

MORE regular and young voters turned out to cast their votes in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), according to initial data recorded by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The data indicates that the recently concluded BSKE achieved a turnout of approximately 76 percent, as reported in 160 out of the 1,634 cities and municipalities nationwide.

Breaking it down by category, the 2023 barangay polls had a voter turnout of 75.76 percent, with 3,614,800 actual voters out of the 4,771,373 registered voters.

As for youth voters, it recorded a 76.08 percent turnout or 1,258,644 actual voters out of 1,654,373 registered voters.

"(This is) our running total on voter's turnout, subject to change as more reports come in today," Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said.

Previously, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to reach at least 75 percent voter turnout for the BSKE 2023.

The initial voter turnout for the 2023 BSKE is higher than that in the 2018 polls.

Comelec records showed that the barangay elections in 2018 saw a 71.20 percent voter turnout or 40,890,372 actual voters out of 57,429,273 registered voters.

Similarly, 2018 data showed that the SK elections had a 65.51 percent turnout or 13,529,267 actual voters out of 20,651,711 registered voters. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)