Injured Filipino seafarer dies

A FILIPINO seafarer, who was a crew member of the attacked cargo vessel M/V Minervagracht, has passed away, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that one of the Filipino crew members has died.

"We convey the sad news of the passing of the Filseafarer critically injured during the September 29 attack on the MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden," said Cacdac.

He vowed to continuously provide support and assistance to the family of the seafarer.

"Our deepest sympathies to his family," added Cacdac.

It was back in September 29 when Houthi rebels attacked the Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

Ten of the 12 Filipino crew members have been safely repatriated last Saturday, October 4.

The other two seafarers wounded in the attack remained under medical care, with one having minor injuries and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)