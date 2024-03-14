Injured Pinoy seafarers from missile-hit ship back in PH

THE two remaining Filipino crewmen of the ship that was struck by a missile launched by the Houthi rebels are now back in the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The DMW said the two Filipino seafarers who were seriously injured during the incident arrived via a chartered medical evacuation flight at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

“The two were received by a medical team and taken to hospital where they will continue their recovery. They have also been reunited with their families in hospital,” it said.

“The crewmen and their families have requested privacy at this time,” it added.

The other 11 Filipino seafarers who were also crew members of True Confidence have been repatriated in the country on Tuesday, March 12. They were unharmed.

Two Filipinos died during the missile attack. The DWM is yet to give updates on the retrieval of their remains. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)