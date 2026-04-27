Insurgent groups shifting to online recruitment

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is seeing a shift in the recruitment strategies of insurgent groups, with more activity moving to online platforms.

This comes as the PNP intensifies its community watch efforts across the country following a deadly encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental, that left 19 people dead, including two Americans and two minors, earlier this month.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, 2026, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio said the PNP is planning to launch an aggressive information campaign across schools and barangays to expose specific recruitment tactics, particularly those targeting vulnerable sectors such as the youth through social media, in coordination with concerned government agencies, to prevent further radicalization.

“We’re seeing recruitment shifting online, with social media now the primary platform. It is more targeted toward the youth through ideological narratives and misinformation,” Nartatez said.

He noted that recruitment strategies have become more subtle, combining digital outreach with community immersion and cause-oriented messaging, making early detection more challenging for authorities.

Nartatez emphasized that young people remain particularly at risk, as insurgent groups exploit their curiosity and idealism.

“It is important for parents to closely monitor and guide their children, while the PNP continues to support awareness campaigns and information drives to prevent radicalization,” he said.

The PNP plays a key role in the government’s broader anti-insurgency campaign under a whole-of-nation approach.

On Sunday, April 19, 19 alleged New People’s Army rebels were killed in what the military described as an armed encounter in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) said that among the fatalities were two United States citizens and two minors aged 16 and 17.

In a separate incident in Samar on April 17, another minor, identified as alias “John Paul,” was killed during an armed encounter, as reported by the 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.

The task force said the presence of minors in a combat environment highlights the grave risks faced by young individuals who become involved in armed conflict.

“Taken together, these cases present a pattern that cannot be dismissed. The involvement of foreign nationals alongside minors points to a widening recruitment scope that extends beyond traditional local bases and into more vulnerable sectors,” the NTF-Elcac said.

“These developments suggest increasing pressure on the movement to sustain its ranks, reflected in a shift toward drawing from sectors that are either geographically distant or inherently vulnerable,” it added.

The NTF-Elcac said the situation calls for heightened awareness and vigilance among families, communities, school administrations, and organizations—both in the Philippines and abroad—to ensure that individuals, particularly the youth, are not placed in circumstances that endanger their lives. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)