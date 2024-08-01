Integrated flood-control masterplan 'non-existent' in PH

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan admitted on Thursday, August 1, 2024, that the Philippines has no integrated flood-control masterplan.

In the opening of the inquiry conducted jointly by the Senate Committee on Public Works and the Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change on the impacts of the combined effects of the habagat and Super Typhoon Carina, which submerged dozens of villages, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Central Visayas, Bonoan said that currently, there were several master plans in the 18 major river basins across the country, but they were not integrated.

He said these masterplans were being updated, taking into account the climate change phenomena and other factors that should be incorporated.

Bonoan said the masterplans are also very specific in each river basin because they have different requirements.

He also clarified that the 5,521 completed flood control projects touted by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week were stand-alone projects to provide immediate relief to low-lying areas.

He said these projects were initiated during the previous administration and were continued after being halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These are immediate projects engineering interventions na hindi kasama sa masterplan. These projects are what we call the immediate relief for flood mitigation,” said Bonoan.

In short, presidential sister Senator Imee Marcos said these were band-aid solutions to mitigate flooding.

Senator Joel Villanueva who hails from Bulacan, one of the hardest-hit areas of the recent calamity, said the problem is floodwaters tend to spill over to the nearby province of the one with a working flood control system.

"Kung hindi po integrated, kung gagawin mo yun sa isang lugar, ‘yung kabilang side naman, ‘yung kabilang probinsiya, kabilang town, kabilang barangay, yun naman ang babahain," he said.

(If it's not integrated, if you do it in one place, the other side, the other province, the other town, the other barangay, will be flooded instead.)

“Yung 5,500 pala na programs projects na natapos na ipinagmalaki ng ating pangulo ay patsi-pasti lang. Di rin nakatulong kasi patsi-patsi nga po,” he added.

The 5,500 programs and projects that our president boasted about are actually piecemeal. They didn’t help because they were indeed piecemeal.

Committee chairperson Ramon “Bong” Revilla said the Philippine government has spent around P1 trillion for flood control over the past ten years.

Senator JV Ejercito raised the immediate need for the country to come up with a law mandating the formulation and institutionalization of a comprehensive infrastructure development masterplan in light of the massive floods in Metro Manila and nearby provinces due to the intensified monsoon rains brought by Super Typhoon Carina.

Thousands of families have been displaced due to the massive flooding brought about by the recent calamities.

Marcos earlier said among those to be blamed for the flooding is the improper disposal of waste, which caused clogging in the drainages. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)