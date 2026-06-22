Interfaith rally vs corruption gets 4th edition

THE Inter-Religious Leaders Council for National Transformation (IRLCNT) has announced the holding of a faith-based rally on June 28, 2026 at the People Power Monument in Edsa, Quezon City that is aimed at reminding the government that Filipinos deserve a better future.

In a statement, the inter-faith organization said it will hold the fourth edition of the people's action against corruption spurred by the anomalous flood control scandal dubbed as the "White Ribbon March."

"Some arrests have been made. We appreciate efforts to uphold the law. But we call for system change, not half measures," said the IRLCNT.

"We insist on justice that is consistent and complete because corruption breeds faster when justice is half-cooked. Therefore, we call on the government to eradicate corruption at its root, or it will continue to spread," it added.

The group said it is hopeful that Filipinos of different faith will participate in the mass action against corruption similar to what was seen in the three "Trillion Peso March" held back in September 21, November 30, and February 25.

"We invite all: religious organizations, civil society organizations, non-government organizations, educational associations, and farm workers' organizations to join and rally with us. Let us pray unceasingly. We may call God in different names, but we all know there is one God-the source of justice and mercy," said the IRLCNT.

Heeding the call of the group, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged the Filipino faithful on Monday, June 22, 2026, to participate in the forthcoming "White Ribbon March."

In a Pastoral Message, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said they are calling on the Catholic faithful to lend their support in the fight against corruption, injustice, and the erosion of public trust.

"On June 28, various religious groups will hold the White Ribbon March at the Edsa People Power Monument as a faith-based and non-partisan call for truth, accountability, justice, and righteousness in public life," said Garcera.

"Those who, guided by their conscience and local circumstances, wish to participate in this peaceful gathering may do so prayerfully and respectfully," he added.

In doing so, the prelate also urged the faithful to participate in the celebration of the Holy Mass on Sunday, June 28.

"The power of the Eucharist renews hearts and transforms lives, thus enabling us to become instruments of justice, reconciliation, and hope," said Garcera. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)