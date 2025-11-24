Interpol issues blue notice vs Zaldy Co

THE International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a blue notice against embattled former Ako Bicol partylist representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co, who is central to the government’s investigation on the multi-billion anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference in Camp Crame on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla expressed confidence that an Interpol red notice will be issued soon against Co.

An Interpol blue notice is an international police alert used to gather additional information about a person's identity, location, or activities in relation to a criminal investigation, while a red notice is a request for law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Co has a standing arrest warrant along with 15 Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation board members issued by the Sandiganbayan over the irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

The Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co flew to the United States in July for a medical treatment.

He refused to come back home amid the government investigations on flood control anomalies, claiming the imminent threats against his and his family’s lives.

Remulla said Co, who was last located in Japan, is traveling from one country to another using a passport not issued by the Philippine authorities to elude arrest.

“We believe he is traveling with another passport. We do not know if he is using another name, so vine-verify pa namin,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)