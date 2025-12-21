Investigators rule out foul play in Cabral’s death

THERE was no foul play in the death of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, said Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, stressing it was caused by blunt force trauma.

In a statement, Remulla said there were no signs of struggles in the car and no skin cells were found in Cabral’s fingernails, which could have indicated that she tried to fight it out.

He added that there were no gunshot wounds so far in the investigation.

“Cabral initially surveyed the ravine in Tuba, Benguet before jumping to her demise at the same spot, an hour later,” said Remulla.

“At the height of 30 meters comparable to a 10-story building, Cabral chose a spot where she knew she would hit hard. The seriousness of the intent is measured by the lethality of the means. Ang nakita namin ay basag ang dito niya [right side of face], likod ng ulo. Ang ribs niya ay pumasok sa internal organs at bali ang kanyang mga paa (What we saw was that the right side of her face was shattered, the back of her head was injured. Her ribs had pierced her internal organs, and her legs were broken),” he added.

Remulla stressed that despite this, intensive investigation accessing the pieces of evidence will be executed to dispel suspicions and fake news.

Philippine National Police acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they are carefully handling the investigation as the incident is of national interest due to the allegations of Cabral’s involvement in the multi-billion pesos flood control controversy.

Nartatez said coordination is also being done with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) and other concerned agencies to determine the pieces of evidence that need to be secured in relation to the flood control probe.

While the PNP understands the sensitivity of the incident especially to Cabral’s bereaved family and relatives, Nartatez said there is a need to pursue measures to secure possible pieces of evidence in her possession, which include her gadgets, particularly laptop and cellphone, because public interest is involved due to the flood control issue.

“Aside from the conduct of the investigation into this incident, the Philippine National Police is actively working with other agencies in securing all the pieces of evidence with regard to the ongoing investigation into the flood control controversy,” he said.

“This is really important for us as part of the commitment that we declare at the start of the flood control investigation that your PNP is committed to assist in finding the truth and pursue transparency and accountability,” he added.

In order to prevent lapses that resulted in the relief of a police official in Tuba, Nartatez ordered stricter internal supervision of local police units involved in the Cabral case.

“This is not only to clarify the circumstances of her death but also to support our ongoing probe into the alleged flood control anomalies in the DPWH, so that no evidence is left unchecked,” he said.

“We will continue to enhance training, strengthen oversight, and enforce accountability measures so that every investigation meets the standards expected by the public,” Nartatez added.

The top cop renewed his appeal to the public to refrain from speculating and wait instead for the official result of the investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)