‘Involvement’ of ex-PNP chief in Guo’s escape ‘purely hearsay’

He said Villanueva told him that he does not have any solid proof to prove the claim he made during the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

“Tinanong ko sa kanya kung bibigyan nya ng impormasyon ang CIDG with regards sa kanyang sinabi sa Senate hearing. Paliwanag nya ay purely tsismis ‘yung sinabi nya na yun at wala siyang basehan,” said Francisco.

(I asked him if he would give information to the CIDG with regards to what he said in the Senate hearing. He explained that what he said was purely gossip and he had no basis.)

“At sinabi niya sa akin na kung magkikita kami bukas sa Senate ay magpapa-interview sya na ‘yung kanyang sinabi noong nakaraan na Senate hearing ay purely rumors lang,” he added.

(And he told me that if we meet tomorrow at the Senate, he will do an interview that what he said in the past that the Senate hearing is purely rumors.)

Francisco said following this development, the CIDG will scrap its investigation against the 24 former police chiefs that was launched due to Villanueva’s claims.

The Council of Chiefs, which is composed of former top cops, earlier condemned Villanueva’s “irresponsible statement,” which they said malign and brings dishonor to them.

The group demanded a public apology from Villanueva.

As reported, several ranking official of the Bureau of Immigration received P200 million to aid Guo in their escape amid the ongoing investigation on their alleged involvement in illegal Pogo.

Guo was arrested in Indonesia and is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail over charges of qualified human trafficking. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)