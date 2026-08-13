'Is this a joke?' Workers at a loss over Pasig RTC preliminary injunction vs NCR wage order

THE labor sector and workers’ organizations were left clueless after the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued a preliminary injunction against the wage order of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR).

In a statement, the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (Nagkaisa) said it was in sheer disbelief over the preliminary injunction issued by Pasig City RTC Branch 152 exactly on the day the temporary restraining order (TRO) it had earlier issued lapsed.

“Akala namin bubuksan na ang kandado. Ang nangyari, pinalitan ng mas malaki. Is this a joke? Unfortunately for workers, it is an injunction,” Nagkaisa said.

“For Nagkaisa, the order is a legal bombshell,” it added.

The labor coalition said it was equally concerned about the possibility that the case would not be resolved immediately by the Pasig RTC.

“Ang preliminary injunction ay hindi dapat maging permanent waiting room ng manggagawa,” it said.

In its 14-page order, the Pasig City RTC Branch 152 granted the petition for a preliminary injunction pending the payment of a P10 billion bond, effectively further preventing the implementation of Wage Order No. NCR-27.

“Accordingly, the court grants petitioners' prayer for a writ of preliminary injunction. Respondents are enjoined from implementing Wage Order No. NCR-27 pending this court's determination of the merits of the petition for declaratory relief,” the Pasig RTC said.

According to the Pasig RTC, it deemed the issuance of a preliminary injunction necessary to prevent a much bigger problem, including potential job losses resulting from the wage hike.

“To the court's mind, work terminations should not be easily dismissed as trivial. Losing one's employment is graver and irreversible than the temporary inability to receive additional wages. This, along with the other grim consequences discussed above, are precisely the reasons why this court deems that momentarily enjoining the implementation of the assailed wage order is not only legal but also just,” the Pasig RTC order stated.

“Indeed, a preliminary injunction serves to prevent threatened or continuous irremediable injury to some of the parties before their claims can be thoroughly studied and adjudicated. Its sole aim is to preserve the status quo until the merits of the case can be heard fully,” it added.

The Pasig RTC then directed all parties involved to file their answers to the petition within the reglementary period and to manifest within the same period their intent to submit additional evidence on the main case.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the RTWPB-NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila, to be implemented in two tranches. The first tranche of P60 took effect on July 25, while the second tranche of P25 will take effect on January 20, 2027.

On July 30, the Pasig City RTC issued a 20-day TRO against Wage Order No. NCR-27 following a petition filed by Readycon Trading and Construction Corporation and R-11 Builders, Inc. The TRO lapsed on Thursday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)