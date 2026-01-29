Isolated light rains to prevail across PH on Thursday

MANILA – Isolated light rains will prevail in most parts of the country on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

The prevailing northeast monsoon or "amihan" will cause light rains across Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Mindanao, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the "amihan" would bring isolated light rains across Metro Manila and the rest of the archipelago.

Meanwhile, northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said no low pressure area is monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)