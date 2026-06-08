Isolated rain showers over most of PH Monday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms on Monday, as more than 26 million learners return to classrooms nationwide for the opening of School Year 2026-2027.

Ilocos Region and Zambales, however, will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail across Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Moderate winds and moderate seas are forecast in extreme Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)