Isolated rain showers to prevail across PH

MANILA – The whole country will experience isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said on Monday.

The easterlies will cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

The rest of the country will experience the same weather due to localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said no weather disturbance was monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Aurelio added that fair weather would prevail over most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast over northern and western sections of Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

25 dead from ‘habagat’, 4 cyclones; 1.4M affected

The death toll from the effects of tropical cyclones Ferdie, Gener, Helen, and Igme and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) has climbed to 25.

In its latest situation report Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the reported deaths, all of whom are undergoing validation, include 10 in Mimaropa, five in Western Visayas, four each in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula and two in Central Visayas.

In the same report, three out of the 13 reported injuries are verified while the rest are still undergoing verification.

Likewise, six out of the eight reported missing persons have been validated.

A total of 387,806 families or 1,449,688 persons in 13 regions were affected by these weather disturbances.

Out of this figure, some 5,326 families or 21,894 families are being sheltered in 180 evacuation centers while another 6,115 families or 26,093 individuals are being aided outside.

A total of 2,345 houses were damaged in 11 regions.

The amount of damage to agriculture and infrastructure was estimated at PHP600.8 million and PHP22.5 million, respectively. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)