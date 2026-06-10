Isolated rains to prevail; El Niño conditions present in Pacific

MANILA – Isolated rain showers will continue to prevail over most parts of the archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon (habagat) affecting the western section of northern Luzon will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas still prevail throughout northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA said no low pressure area is monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation as of 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that El Niño conditions are now present in the tropical Pacific.

There is an over 80 percent probability that this will develop into a full-blown El Niño and is likely to persist until early 2027.

El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions across much of the country, raising the risk of dry spells and drought, particularly in vulnerable areas.

"However, above-normal rainfall conditions may still occur, particularly over the western sections of the Philippines during the southwest monsoon," PAGASA said. (PNA)