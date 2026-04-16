Italy-based Filipina gymnast to compete in World Challenge Cup

Italy-based Filipina gymnast Jasmine Althea Ramilo is set to represent the Philippines in the 2026 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Portimao, Portugal on May 15-17.

As the lone Filipina representative, Ramilo has been preparing rigorously for the competition, according to her mother, Fhey.

“She’s back with Coach Claudia Mancinelli pagod (tired) but contended to represent the Philippines from Marbella (Spain, Sofia (Burgaria) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan),” Fhey said on Wednesday.

As part of her preparations, Ramilo participated in the Grand Prix Marbella on March 21-22, where she secured 18th place overall in the Individual All-Around with a total score of 100.650 points. Her scores broke down as follows: Hoop - 26.750, Ball - 22.750, Clubs - 25.050, and Ribbon - 26.100.

Ramilo also competed in the World Cup Sofia on March 28-30 and the World Cup Tashkent on April 10-12, where she earned 39th place with a total score of 95.90. Her scores in Tashkent were Hoop - 23.50, Ball - 25.00, Clubs - 25.15, and Ribbon 22:25.

The 18-year-old carried the nation's hopes and dreams with pride, with the Filipino community, led by Ambassador Neal Imperial, supporting her participation. (Alona Cochon/PNA)