ITCZ, easterlies to bring rains across PH

MANILA – Most areas are expected to experience rain on Wednesday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The ITCZ will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Palawan. Meanwhile, the easterlies will also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the weather bureau warned.

Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ, while the same condition will prevail over the rest of the country due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was located 1,180 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 2 a.m.

It has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said. (PNA)