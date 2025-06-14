ITCZ, easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Several parts of the country will experience rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

The same weather conditions will be experienced over Batanes and Cagayan due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are expected over extreme Northern Luzon while the rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)