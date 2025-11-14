ITCZ to continue to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA – The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rains over the Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, and Quezon.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over the Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora due to the northeast monsoon.

The northeast monsoon will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)