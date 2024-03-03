Jaclyn Jose passes away at 59

FILIPINO award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose passed away at 59, GMA Network confirmed on Sunday evening, March 3, 2024.

Details regarding the cause of her death have not been disclosed as of this writing.

The actress achieved international acclaim when she clinched the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for her remarkable performance in "Ma' Rosa."

Throughout her career, she graced television screens in iconic series such as "Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga," "Mula sa Puso," and "Dyosa," (CLC)