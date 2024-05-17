Japan eyes 50 nurses, 300 caregivers

FIFTY nurses and 300 caregivers from the Philippines are being eyed by the Japanese government for hiring as part of the recurring program under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said applications are still being accepted after the deadline was extended to May 31.

"Great news!!! JPEPA 2024 deadline had been extended until May 31, 2024!!" said the DMW.

"All interested and qualified applicants are welcome to apply!" it added.

For applicant nurses, they are required to be graduates of BS Nursing (BSN) with active license from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and have a minimum of three years hospital/clinic/health center work experience.

For caregiver applicants, the DMW said they are also required to be graduates of BSN with or without PRC license, and a graduate of any four-year course with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) NC II Caregiving.

All candidates are required to undergo the six months Preparatory Japanese Language Training to be held in the Philippines.

Afterwards, the candidates will have another six months of more intensive Japanese language training in Japan.

The annual government-to-government hiring program between the Philippines and Japan began in 2009.

Since then, the Philippine government has deployed more than 3,600 Filipino nurses and caregiver candidates to Japan. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)