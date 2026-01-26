Japan plans stricter rules to address foreigner-linked issues

TOKYO – The Japanese government adopted a package of measures on Friday to address problems related to foreign nationals, including planned stricter rules on their acquisition of Japanese land and nationality.

The government will decide an outline of legal rules relating to land acquisitions by foreign nationals by the summer, according to the package, approved at a meeting of relevant ministers.

"There have been situations in which citizens feel a sense of unease and unfairness over violations of rules and laws and inappropriate uses of systems" by some foreigners, the government said in the package. "What our country aims for is a society in which both Japanese and foreign nationals live safely with peace of mind and prosper together."

Land acquisitions by foreigners have triggered concerns because there are cases in which the purposes and owners are unclear, while some deals appear to be driven by excessive speculation.

To set appropriate rules to deal with such problems, the government will investigate and identify legislative facts, including from a national security perspective, to make sure that the upcoming rules are necessary and legitimate. The government will also draw on foreign examples.

A source said that the government plans to launch a meeting of experts on the matter as early as February, aiming to start substantial discussions.

On the acquisition of Japanese nationality, the government is considering changing the minimum residency requirement from five years to 10 years in principle, the same as that for permanent residency.

Also planned are the addition of Japanese language proficiency to the requirements for permanent residence and the establishment of a Japanese language study program.

The government will also strengthen measures against foreigners staying in Japan who do not pay medical expenses. It will toughen immigration screenings for those whose unpaid bills total 10,000 yen or more, down from the current threshold of 200,000 yen or more.

The package also said the government will consider, as future measures, nationalizing remote islands whose owners are unknown and imposing restrictions on foreign nationals allowed into Japan.

"We want the panel to steadily implement the measures decided and tackle future tasks as soon as possible," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, who heads the ministerial conference.

The government held the first session of the conference in November last year. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had instructed her government to show the direction of future government policies on foreign nationals. (Jiji Press)