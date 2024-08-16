Japan, US help PH limit damage from Bataan oil spill

MANILA – The coast guards of Japan and the United States are assisting the Philippines in further minimizing the impact of the Bataan oil spill as the country began siphoning the sunken M/T Terra Nova.

In a virtual meeting on Thursday, the Japanese Coast Guard, the US Coast Guard, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discussed methods for effective oil control as the Philippine Coast Guard explained the current status of the oil spill from the tanker.

The Japanese Embassy said the agencies also exchanged views on the future direction of oil control.

“Japan expects this support to contribute to the prevention of the spread of marine pollution and the restoration of the marine environment and will continue to work closely with the involved countries,” it said.

The meeting was conducted to provide further assistance after an online meeting between Japan and the Philippines on Aug. 7.

Terra Nova sank near the coast of Lamao Point in Limay, Bataan on July 25 due to heavy rains and rough waves caused by Super Typhoon Carina and an enhanced southwest monsoon.

The vessel was carrying 1.4 million liters (370,000 gallons) of industrial fuel. (PNA)