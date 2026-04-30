Japanese experts report progress in Navotas landfill fire response

MANILA – Visiting Japanese experts who assisted Philippine authorities said there has been “meaningful progress” in addressing the aftermath of the massive fire that hit a landfill facility in Navotas in early April.

The Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday said the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Expert Team, deployed to the Philippines on April 23, has completed its nearly week-long assessment and submitted its report to the concerned agencies.

“Based on consultations with the concerned agencies and onsite inspections, the JDR Team assessed that meaningful progress has been made in addressing the situation,” it said.

The embassy added that the collaboration highlights the strong partnership between the two countries.

“This collaboration between Japan and the Philippines reflects the strong partnership, mutual trust, and solidarity between our two countries. We sincerely hope for the swift resolution of the situation,” it said.

The fire broke out on April 10 at the 41-hectare landfill, raising public health concerns due to its scale and potential impact on Navotas City and nearby communities in Metro Manila.

Toxic smoke from the blaze led to evacuations in nearby areas, including Obando, Bulacan.

The deployment of the JDR team was made upon request of the Philippine government to support ongoing response efforts at the site. (PNA)