Japanese Film Festival returns to PH cinemas with 12 classic, contemporary films

THE Japan Foundation, Manila is thrilled to announce the return of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) to Philippine theaters this September 2025.

From Metro Manila and Baguio, to Cebu, Angeles, and Davao, JFF is back with a curated selection of 12 films–featuring beloved classics alongside critically acclaimed new releases.

Admission is free for all screenings.

Since its inception in 1997, JFF has grown into one of the most anticipated film festivals in the country, attracting around 40,000 audiences every year, and has become the largest Japanese film festival in the world.

This year’s lineup offers something for everyone: timeless romances, laugh-out-loud comedies, and monumental blockbusters.

The theme for this year's festival is “Bridg(e)ing.” Films that serve as metaphorical bridges connecting the past with the future, humans with technology, body with spirit, and individual stories with community experiences.

The Japan Foundation hopes that this year’s lineup will inspire people to build bridges rather than walls and connect with each other.

Opening the festival is the 4K remaster of Love Letter (1995), Shunji Iwai’s acclaimed directorial debut and a timeless masterpiece of romance.

Screened in over 20 countries since its release, Love Letter is celebrated for its breathtaking snowy landscapes and the unforgettable line, Ogenki desu ka? (“How are you?”). Its influence and homage can be clearly felt in 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days (2024), a Taiwan-Japan co-production directed by Michihito Fujii.

Audiences can also look forward to a selection of masterpieces spanning genres and generations, including Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1956), the animated cult classic Ghost in the Shell (1995), Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2001), A Samurai in Time (2024), the live-action adaptation of Cells at Work! (2024), and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom (2024), among others.

JFF 2025 kicks off in Manila at the Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinema starting September 18 and will continue into the regions.

The regional run begins September 26 in SM City Baguio, followed by screenings at SM City Cebu, SM City Davao, and SM City Clark.

The festival then returns to Manila for screenings at the UP Film Institute, and concludes at SM City Manila.

This year, JFF is expanding its reach by bringing films directly to university campuses. JFF Special Screenings @ Universities will take place in November at selected institutions across parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

JFF 2025 is supported by the Film Development Council of the Philippines, JTI Philippines, Theo and Philo Artisan Chocolates and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

For full schedules, ticketing guidelines, and venue details, visit the official JFF 2025 website (http://www.japanesefilmfestph.jfmo.org.ph) or follow @jfmanila on Facebook and Instagram. (PR)