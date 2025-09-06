Japanese fugitive linked to Luffy syndicate nabbed in Pampanga

IMMIGRATION operatives on Thursday, September 4, 2025, arrested a Japanese national allegedly linked to the notorious Luffy syndicate, which has been implicated in large-scale theft and fraud cases in Japan.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado identified the suspect as 47-year-old Ohnishi Kentaro, who was apprehended along Friendship Highway in Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City.

The operation was carried out by the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

The name “Luffy” comes from the ringleader’s codename, taken from the anime character Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece.

Japanese authorities informed the BI that an arrest warrant had been issued against Ohnishi by the Tokyo Summary Court in 2022 for theft under the Japanese Penal Code.

He was tagged as an undesirable alien after being linked to a scheme where he and his accomplices posed as law enforcement officers to deceive elderly victims into handing over bank cards and personal details, which were later used to withdraw large sums of money.

According to reports from Japan, the Luffy syndicate has amassed over ¥1 billion through theft, fraud, and related criminal activities.

Several of its members have already been apprehended in earlier operations, significantly weakening the group.

Ohnishi remains in BI custody while undergoing deportation proceedings. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)