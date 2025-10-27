Jason Dy stuns as Sam Smith on ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

FILIPINO singer Jason Dy amazed viewers with his spot-on transformation into British artist Sam Smith on the show “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” winning last week’s round.
His excitement reached new heights when Sam Smith personally commented on his performance post, prompting Dy to reply in disbelief, “Are you kidding me? Wow, hello omg.”
The fourth season of the singing impersonation competition premiered on Kapamilya Channel on October 4, 2025.
This season's contestants are BGYO's Akira Morishita, actress Alexa Ilacad, beauty queen Dia Mate, Jarlo Base, Jason Dy, JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano or JMielle, Pepe Herrera, and Rufa Mae Quinto. (SunStar Cebu)