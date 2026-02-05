Jeffrey Soriano comeback looms as next ACT-CIS party-list rep

FORMER ACT-CIS party-list representative Jeffrey Soriano is poised to make a comeback in the House of Representatives.

This as Soriano is the third nominee of the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support Inc. (ACT-CIS) party-list based on the list they submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) prior to the May 2025 polls.

Soriano has previously served as ACT-CIS representative as its third nominee during the 19th Congress but resigned in February 2023.

The vacancy in the two party-list seats allocated to ACT-CIS stems from the sudden resignation of its first nominee Edvic Yap.

This left Representative Jocelyn Tulfo, the second nominee of the party-list that received 1,239,930 votes in the May 2025 polls, in the House of Representatives.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia urged both the ACT-CIS and the House of Representatives to immediately notify the poll body regarding the existence of a vacancy in the said seat.

"Our request is: so that the Comelec can act immediately and certify, please send us your letters immediately," said Garcia.

He said letters from both the House leadership and the party-list involved is required before the commission can take action.

"They should both inform us so that we would be able to issue a certification on who will replace him based on the list they submitted to the Comelec," said Garcia.

During the session on Wednesday, Deputy Majority Leader and Leyte Representative Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon announced that they received a letter from Yap to inform the chamber of his resignation. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)