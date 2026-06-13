Jesuits vow to 'do what is right, just' in players' death

AMID public outcry and calls for justice, the Society of Jesus in the Philippines, which runs the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), assured the public that it will strive to "do what is right and just" for Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13, 2026, the Jesuits said they are aware of the public outcry and demand for justice following the tragic death of the two players during the Blue Eagles' team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, and that they intend to live by their moral principles.

"As Jesuits, we are guided and continually challenged by our commitment to walk with the poor, accompany the young, and embrace the spirit of synodality. We do not always live these ideals perfectly, but we strive to be faithful to them," said Jesuit Provincial Fr Xavier Olin.

"We assure our communities and the general public that we will exert everything in our power to do what is right, what is just, and what is loving for our beloved students Rene, Divine, and their families," he added.

At the onset, Olin said they have already taken immediate response, including ordering an internal investigation, meeting with the mother of Baterbonia when she arrived in Manila, and updating the public daily.

"All this notwithstanding, when we listen to the gut reactions of grief and anger coming from so many, we humbly acknowledge more could have been done in the way the tragedy has been dealt with and communicated," admitted Olin.

Thus, he said, the Jesuits are committed to adhere to their Ignatian and moral principles, which they passionately teach in ADMU.

"Given the urgency of the matter, I, as Jesuit Provincial, have conferred with Ateneo de Manila leadership to see how in this devastating experience we may better live out the Ignatian values we teach others," said Olin.

Last Monday, Baterbonia and Adili died during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The supposed lack of transparency and response on the part of the ADMU have since resulted in a massive call for justice and accountability. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)