Jesus Nazareno barangay visits in Quiapo set for 6 days



FIFTEEN barangays around the Quiapo district of the City of Manila are set to be visited by the iconic image of the Jesus Nazareno beginning Thursday, January 1, 2026, as part of the activities for its annual feast.

In a social media post, the Quiapo Church announced the schedule of the Barangay Visitation 2026, which will run from January 1 to 6.

“This is the visit of the image of the Jesus Nazareno to the communities covered by the Quiapo Church, or the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno,” said the Quiapo Church.

Based on the schedule, the iconic image is set to first visit Barangay 309 after the procession at 2 p.m. on January 1.

Come January 2, the stops will include Barangays 308, 306, 307, and 385, where it will stay for an overnight vigil.

Barangays 387, 383, 388, 385, and 386 will be the stops for the religious image on January 3.

On January 4, the Jesus Nazareno will visit Barangays 390, 389, and 392.

Barangays 391 and 394, where there will also be an overnight vigil, are the destinations for the image on January 5.

On the final day, January 6, the Jesus Nazareno will visit Barangays 393 and 394 before a procession takes the image back to Quiapo Church.

The annual feast of the Jesus Nazareno is on January 9, when millions of devotees are expected to participate. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)