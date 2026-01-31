Jesus Nazareno image goes to LA

THE image of the Jesus Nazareno is set to be brought to Los Angeles, United States, in March 2025, reflecting devotion to it beyond the Philippines.

In a social media post, the Holy Family Catholic Church in Artesia, Los Angeles announced its scheduled receipt of an official replica of the Jesús Nazareno.

"On January 25, 2026, our Pastor, Fr. John Cordero, went to the National Shrine of Jesús Nazareno in Quiapo, Manila (more known as the Quiapo Church) to formalize the reception of Holy Family Church (in behalf of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles) of the Official Replica of the Jesús Nazareno," said the Holy Family Catholic Church.

It related that a memorandum of agreement was signed by Cordero and National Shrine of Jesús Nazareno Rector Fr. Jade Licuanan.

"We will receive the Official Replica of the Image of the Jesús Nazareno as part of the worldwide outreach of the Shrine," said the Holy Family.

It said the the iconic image is set to be shipped by air to Los Angeles "very soon".

The Jesus Nazareno image will, then, be welcomed with a Holy Mass on February 14 to be presided by Balanga Bishop Rufino Sescon, who is the immediate past rector of the National Shrine of Jesús Nazareno.

Quiapo Church saw a total of 9,640,290 devotees participate in the annual feast of the Jesus Nazareno early January. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)