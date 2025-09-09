Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva linked to anomalous flood control projects

FORMER Bulacan first district assistant engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez accused two senators of involvement in the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects in Bulacan.

During the resumption of the House Joint Committees on Public Accounts, Public Works and Highways, and Good Government and Public Accountability inquiry into anomalous flood control projects, Hernandez claimed that Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva have been receiving kickbacks from government flood projects.

Hernandez said in 2023, Villanueva bridged P600 million public funds to flood control projects in the municipalities of Bocaue and Balagtas, both among the flood-prone towns of the province.

Villanueva hailed from Bocaue, the next town from Balagtas.

Hernandez said Estrada downloaded P355 million flood-mitigating project funds in the city of Malolos and Hagonoy and Calumpit towns in Bulacan.

Hernandez said Villanueva and Estrada both received 30 percent of project costs when the budget appeared in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

He also implicated Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary for Regional Operations Roberto Bernardo and dismissed DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara in the scheme.

Hernandez said it was Alcantara himself, along with former chief of the construction division at the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office Engineer Jaypee Mendoza, who delivered the kickbacks of Villanueva in his house in Bocaue, Bulacan.

For Estrada, those who delivered his commission were two DPWH drivers.

“Si District Engineer Alcantara namin ang maasasabing chief implementor. Siya po ang kumakausap sa lahat ng politiko na involve dito,” said Hernandez.

(Our District Engineer Alcantara can be considered the chief implementor. He is the one who talks to all the politicians involved here.)

“At least three percent po siya sa lahat ng dumadaan sa opisina namin at pinapasabi pa nga sa amin sa mga contractor na kung gusto ninyong magkaroon ng maraming projects sa susunod ay magbigay kayo ng additional two percent sa kanya, parang finder’s fee daw,” he added.

(He gets at least three percent from everything that goes through our office, and he even tells us to inform the contractors that if they want more projects in the future, they should give him an additional two percent — supposedly as a finder’s fee.)

Alcantara, who was also present during the hearing, denied the claims of Hernandez, particularly any connections with Estrada.

“Kung hindi po sila magkakilala, bakit nag birthday po si Senator Jinggoy sa Okada, nagpunta po siya doon kung hindi niya kilala,” sa Hernandez.

(If they don’t know each other, then why did Senator Jinggoy celebrate his birthday at Okada? Why would he go there if he didn’t know them?)

“Nagpunta lang po ako doon kasi sinama lang po ako,” Alcantara responded.

(I only went there because I was just brought along.)

Before Hernandez read his written affidavit, he asked for the assurance of the House of Representatives that it will protect him.

On Monday, during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry into the anomalous flood control projects, Hernandez was cited in contempt for his denial regarding questions related to gambling in casinos.

He was, however, allowed to testify before the House inquiry.

House Committee on Public Accounts, Public Works and Highways chairperson and Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon assured Hernandez of his protection, saying they will coordinate with the Senate in order for him to stay in the House of Representatives as long as needed.

During the Senate hearing, Sally Santos, the owner of embattled construction firm, Syms Construction Trading, recalled an instance where she delivered P245 million in cold cash to Hernandez’s office.

Syms Construction Trading is behind a ghost flood control project in Baliuag, Bulacan worth P55 million.

Santos said that from 2022 up to present, she could have delivered up to P1 billion to Hernandez’s office.

Hernandez explained to the members of the lower chamber that the cash being delivered to his office by Santos is being picked up by Alcantara for their “commitment” to several individuals.

Hernandez was questioned by senators regarding his vehicles, which include a Toyota Supra worth P4 million, a Dodge Challenger worth P7 million, a 2022 Ducati motorcycle worth P2.2 million, and a BMW R2150 worth P1.2 million.

His wife has a Lamborghini Urus Perfomante worth around P30 million.

He also reportedly lost millions in casino gambling but he claimed that it was Alcantara’s money that they used in gambling.

Hernandez said he only earns P70,000 per month for his position as assistant district engineer.

In a statement, Estrada “categorically and vehemently” denied the claims of Hernandez, daring him for a lie detector test.

“I challenge him. Let us take a lie detector test before the public para malaman ng lahat kung sino ang nagsasabi ng totoo (I challenge him. Let us take a lie detector test before the public so that everyone will know who is telling the truth),” he said.

“Talk is cheap, handa akong patunayan na pawang mga kasinungalingan ang sinasabi niya tungkol sa akin (Talk is cheap. I am ready to prove that everything he says about me is nothing but lies),” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)