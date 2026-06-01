Jinggoy Estrada ordered arrested for plunder

THE Sandiganbayan issued on Monday, June 1, 2026, the second arrest warrant against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, this time for a non-bailable case of plunder.

The order, issued by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, also mandated the arrest of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan, Assistant District Engineer Denryl Caesar Cortuna, District Engineer Manny Bulusan, and District Engineer Arturo Gonzales Jr. due to their alleged involved in the flood control scandal.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla told the media on Monday, June 1, that Estrada is set to surrender at Camp Crame in Quezon City following the issuance of the arrest warrant. (LRM)