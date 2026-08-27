Jinggoy Estrada rushed to hospital after left knee snapped

MANILA – Detained Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada was brought to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in “severe pain” after his left knee snapped while trying to get up from a seated position inside Quezon City Jail.

In a media interview, orthopedic surgeon Fernando Syquia said Estrada suffered a tear in his left knee, an injury that commonly needs surgery.

Estrada, 63, was allowed by the Sandiganbayan, which is trying him on graft and plunder charges, to undergo medical evaluation for his knees last Monday.

The lawmaker is already suffering from osteoarthritis, a degenerative condition that affects his mobility.

Estrada faces non-bailable charges over allegations that he, along with other co-accused former Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan and several DPWH engineers, pocketed over PHP573 million in kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects. (PNA)