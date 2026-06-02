Jinggoy Estrada still eligible to run in 2028 elections, says Comelec

"Hangga't ang isang tao ay hindi convicted by final judgment involving a crime na punishable by more than one year, siya ay makakatakbo," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

(As long as a person has not been convicted by final judgment of a crime punishable by more than one year, they may run (for office).)

He said this is including those who were penalized by lower courts.

"Kung ito po ay conviction lang ng mababang korte, hindi po yan kadahilanan upang hindi makatakbo ang isang tao," said Garcia.

(If it is only a conviction from a lower court, that is not a reason for a person to be disqualified from running (for office).)

On Monday, June 1, Estrada was arrested by authorities, led by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, at the Senate building in Pasay City based on the warrant of arrest issued by the Sandiganbayan.

Subsequently, Estrada was brought to the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City, where he was ordered detained by the Sandiganbayan.

To note, Estrada was elected senator back in the 2022 polls, and is still eligible for re-election in the 2028 polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)