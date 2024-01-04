Jiro Manio sells 'Best Actor' trophy for P75,000

FORMER child actor Jiro Manio sold his Gawas Urian Best Actor trophy for "Magnifico" to social media personality Boss Toyo of Pinoy Pawnstars.

Manio proposed P500,000 to Boss Toyo, who engaged in a bit of negotiation, ultimately settling for P75,000 instead of the initial offer.

In the vlog, Manio said that he is now working as a volunteer at the Department of Health Treatment and Rehabilitation Center.

Having entered the entertainment scene at the age of 7, Manio gained fame for his roles in iconic movies such as "Magnifico," "Ang Tanging Ina," "Anak," and "Manay Po."