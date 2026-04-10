Job protection, AI upskilling top agenda of PBBM-PSAC meet

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has convened the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to discuss targeted interventions to safeguard workers’ rights and create quality jobs, as tensions in the Middle East put pressure on fuel markets, supply chains, and employment.

During a meeting at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Wednesday, the PSAC pitched various proposals to mitigate the impact of global volatility on Filipino workers and enterprises.

“Ang magandang naging resulta dito (The good result here is) we are very much in agreement with the private sector advisors kung ano yung dapat gawin (on what should be done) to mitigate the effects of what is happening in the Middle East,” Marcos said after the meeting with PSAC.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the PSAC said rapid job matching, workforce redeployment, and accelerated project execution to absorb displaced workers were among the recommendations presented to Marcos.

The council pushed for expanded job fairs nationwide, fast hiring of prospective workers in both government and private sectors, and the immediate restart of infrastructure and school construction projects.

To cushion potential displacement among overseas Filipino workers, the PSAC sought streamlined redeployment processes, micro-credential training across key industries, and expanded support for entrepreneurship and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

PSAC Lead Convener, Aboitiz Group president and chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz, emphasized the importance of immediate job preservation and long-term workforce transformation.

“By investing in skills, accelerating job matching, and supporting enterprises, we can help ensure that Filipinos remain productive and competitive despite global headwinds,” Aboitiz said.

The PSAC recommended the digital distribution of targeted subsidies and the possible extension of tax incentives for export-oriented firms, considering that fuel prices drive operating costs higher.

It also cited the need to sustain the distribution of subsidies or financial assistance to public utility vehicle operations to ensure uninterrupted public transport services.

It likewise called for accelerated digital infrastructure rollout to enable remote work and reduce dependence on physical mobility.

AI upskilling

Another PSAC proposal is the rollout of AI Upskilling para sa Digital Asenso (AIUDA), a rapid re-skilling initiative designed to transition workers into digital and remote roles within weeks.

“The program outlines tiered pathways – from basic AI-assisted tasks to higher-value digital work – aimed at enabling employment in areas such as data annotation, virtual assistance, analytics, and online entrepreneurship,” the PSAC said.

“This builds on private sector-led efforts, such as Elevate AIDA, a flagship program of Aboitiz Foundation, which trains Filipino women for AI-related digital jobs and connects them to work opportunities in the digital economy.”

It said greater flexibility in learning modalities, faster release of government subsidies for students and institutions, and regulatory adjustments to allow schools and training providers would promote long-term resilience.

Unaware of gov’t interventions

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro took a swipe at Vice President Sara Duterte for her apparent lack of awareness of the government’s ongoing efforts to cushion the adverse impact of the tensions in the Middle East on the Philippines.

“Iyan ang problema kay VP Sara, hindi niya alam ang programa, kautusan at mga nagawa at ginagawa ng pamahalaan. Parte si VP Sara ng pamahalaan, pero wala siyang alam na solusyon sa mga kasalukuyang isyu kundi manira lang (That’s the problem with VP Sara. She does not know the programs, directives, accomplishments, and interventions of the government. VP Sara is part of the government, but she does not know any solution to the present issues. All she does is criticize),” Castro said.

She issued the statement after Duterte slammed the government’s supposed failure to take concrete steps to ease the effects of the Middle East crisis and rising fuel costs.

Castro said Duterte’s verbal attacks against the Marcos administration are not helpful.

“Ang paninira nila ay hindi makakatulong sa nangyayaring krisis sa Middle East. Trabaho ang dapat na ginagawa sa panahon ngayon hindi ang pagkakalat nila ng sarili nilang baho (Their attacks do not help address the crisis in Middle East. What should be done now is to focus on the work, not to spread their own mess),” she said. (PNA)