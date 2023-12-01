Jobseekers told: Sans job fairs, Pesos open daily

LABOR Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma advised jobseekers nationwide on Friday, December 1, 2023, to visit local Public Employment Service Offices (Pesos) and not just rely on the occasional holding of job fairs to find employment opportunities.

In an interview during the DOLE 90th Anniversary Job Fair at the Manila Science High School (MaSci) in Manila, Laguesma said jobseekers still have the opportunity to find jobs through government assistance offered by Pesos present in every local government unit (LGU).

"The job fairs are helpful. But it is just one of the needed interventions. It is not the only way to help the public find jobs," said Laguesma.

"Pesos are open daily. They also conduct job fairs monthly, if not weekly, so that their services are continuous," he added.

Under the Peso Law, all provinces, cities, and municipalities must have their own Peso, which should be operated and maintained by LGUs.

Laguesma issued the statement as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) started with its series of nationwide job fairs as part of its 90th anniversary celebration.

In a televised public briefing, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said that a total of 23 venues, including the one at MaSci, will hold job fairs in the coming days.

"Based on the latest tally, the running total is about 40,000 employment opportunities being offered by some 500 participating employers that are in search of qualified applicants," said Benavidez.

He said most of the jobs offered are customer service representatives, production workers, laborers, carpenters, painters, service crew, and casino dealers.

Benavidez urged all jobseekers to make sure that their employment requirements would be readily available, such as copies of resume or curriculum vitae, certificate of employment (for those who are previously employed), diploma, transcript of record, and training certificates (if any). (HDT/SunStar Philippines)