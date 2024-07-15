John Estrada, Priscilla Meirelles spark breakup rumors with cryptic social media exchange

CELEBRITY couple John Estrada and wife Priscilla Meirelles are allegedly on another rough patch yet again as seen in their recent social media activities.

“Looking very divorced Mr. Estrada @ Lily Hallman,” Priscilla commented on John Estrada’s latest post.

Curious followers searched for the identity of the person Priscilla mentioned in her comment, but the account was private.

As of this posting Monday, July 15, 2024, the Batang Quiapo star John Estrada has already turned off comments for his post.

Priscilla also shared a series of Instagram stories that further heightened speculations on the state of their marriage.

In 2023, the couple reportedly experienced a rough patch, with speculations about John’s infidelity toward wife Priscilla circulated on social media.

However, later in the year, the couple confirmed being on good terms again.

John and Priscilla celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary last February 26, 2024. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)