Jordanian national linked to Bondi beach attack suspects nabbed in Pagadian

PHILIPPINE authorities arrested a 65-year-old Jordanian national who is being linked to the suspects in the December 2025 Bondi beach attack in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement, the Philippine Army First Infantry Division said the arrest of Mohammad Odeh Saleh Odeh was carried out on March 2, 2026, in Pagadian City through a joint operation led by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), with support from the Philippine Army’s 102nd Infantry (Igsoon) Brigade, including the 53rd Infantry Battalion.

Odeh was apprehended at his place of business for alleged violations of Section 37(a)(7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.