Jordanian national linked to Bondi beach attack suspects nabbed in Pagadian

PHILIPPINE authorities arrested a 65-year-old Jordanian national who is being linked to the suspects in the December 2025 Bondi beach attack in Sydney, Australia.
In a statement, the Philippine Army First Infantry Division said the arrest of Mohammad Odeh Saleh Odeh was carried out on March 2, 2026, in Pagadian City through a joint operation led by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), with support from the Philippine Army’s 102nd Infantry (Igsoon) Brigade, including the 53rd Infantry Battalion.
Odeh was apprehended at his place of business for alleged violations of Section 37(a)(7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.
Authorities said he overstayed his visa and engaged in business activities without the proper permit.
Immigration records show Odeh secured a Temporary Residence Visa in 2023 that was valid until March 2025.
He is now under custody for documentation and further legal proceedings.
The operation followed a security review initiated by Joint Task Force Zampelan after information from partner security channels indicated that one of Odeh’s business establishments appeared in records connected to suspects in the terror attack in Sydney, which resulted in the killing of at least 16 individuals.
Based on Odeh’s travel history, he had frequent trips between 2014 and 2025 to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Malaysia.
Officials clarified that initial investigations have not established any direct involvement by Odeh in terrorist activity. However, coordination with national and international partners is ongoing to determine whether there are broader security implications.
Authorities said the arrest underscores coordination among the Bureau of Immigration, the Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in addressing potential transnational security concerns.
Officials reiterated their commitment to enforcing immigration laws, safeguarding national security, and working with international counterparts in responding to emerging threats. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)