Jugs Jugueta marks 'It’s Showtime' 16th anniversary with nostalgic post

“IT'S SHOWTIME” host Jugs Jugueta celebrated the noontime show’s 16th anniversary by sharing a nostalgic post featuring photos of its original hosts and current hosts through the years.
The post quickly drew warm reactions from fans, who filled the comments section with messages of love, gratitude, and nostalgia, reminiscing about the show’s long-running journey and its impact on Philippine entertainment.
The noontime show was first announced in 2009 which was originally hosted by Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis, Kim Atienza, Jugs Jugueta, and Teddy Corpuz. (SunStar Cebu)