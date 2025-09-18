Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson split

CELEBRITY couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson have ended their relationship, putting to rest weeks of breakup speculation.

Talent agency Star Magic confirmed the split on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

"Star Magic confirms that Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto have mutually decided to end their relationship," it said in a statement.

The talent agency urged the public to respect the decision of the couple.

"We request the public to respect their decision and refrain from spreading false narratives. Gerald and Julia are grateful to their fans and friends for the love and support."

Barretto and Anderson first went public with their relationship in March 2021. (CLC)